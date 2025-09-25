Chatterbox Technologies IPO opens today: Key details

Launched in 2016 as "Chtrbox," the company links brands with social media creators—think Instagram and beyond. With over 1,000 campaigns and about 500 influencers across India, Singapore , UAE, the US, and UK, they offer services like influencer marketing and social media management.

Issue details, financials, and use of funds

Shares are split among QIBs (17.66 lakh), HNIs (5.32 lakh), and retail investors (12.4 lakh).

Retail folks need to apply for at least 2,400 shares—costing around ₹2.76 lakh at the top price band.

Unlisted shares are already trading at a solid 33% premium over the IPO price range.

For FY25, Chatterbox pulled in ₹59.45 crore revenue (up from ₹55.37 crore last year) with profits rising to ₹8.86 crore;

IPO funds will go toward new offices, studios, branding efforts, working capital needs, and general corporate purposes.