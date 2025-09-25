Oil prices dip slightly after hitting 7-week high

The US saw an unexpected 607,000-barrel decrease in its oil reserves last week—totally opposite of what experts predicted. At the same time, Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian energy sites have markets concerned about possible fuel shortages and export hiccups, keeping markets on edge.

Demand remains steady despite seasonal dip

Even with all this drama, things aren't spiraling out of control.

Analysts say there's no major oversupply right now, even though demand usually dips around this time of year.

J.P. Morgan reports oil demand is still growing at about 800,000 barrels per day—pretty much what was expected—so for now, the market seems steady despite all the noise.