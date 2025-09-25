Lenovo, Nutanix to deliver AI-ready cloud infrastructure for Indian businesses
Lenovo and Nutanix just announced a deepening of their partnership to deliver AI-ready cloud infrastructure for Indian businesses.
Revealed at the .NEXT on Tour event in Mumbai this week, their goal is to help power India's digital growth with scalable hybrid cloud and AI solutions.
Servers will run Nutanix software
Lenovo will build these new servers at its Pondicherry factory, using Neptune(r) liquid cooling tech that boosts AI performance while cutting energy use by up to 25%.
These servers will run Nutanix software, supporting platforms like Kubernetes, ThinkAgile HX, and GPT-in-a-Box—making it easier for companies here to roll out advanced apps across on-premises, edge, or cloud.
KIMS has already upgraded its IT with Nutanix solutions
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has already upgraded its IT with Nutanix solutions.
Now, they enjoy centralized management and 100% uptime across four locations—allowing critical hospital systems to run reliably and letting the hospital scale up operations nationwide.