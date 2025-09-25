Lenovo, Nutanix to deliver AI-ready cloud infrastructure for Indian businesses

Servers will run Nutanix software

Lenovo will build these new servers at its Pondicherry factory, using Neptune(r) liquid cooling tech that boosts AI performance while cutting energy use by up to 25%.

These servers will run Nutanix software, supporting platforms like Kubernetes, ThinkAgile HX, and GPT-in-a-Box—making it easier for companies here to roll out advanced apps across on-premises, edge, or cloud.