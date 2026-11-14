Ashok Leyland posts ₹869cr net Q2 fiscal 2027 profit
Ashok Leyland, one of India's leading truck and bus makers, just posted a 13% rise in net profit for Q2 fiscal 2027, up to ₹869 crore from last year's ₹771 crore.
The big boost comes from a sharp increase in vehicle sales and revenue, which shot up 39% to ₹13,364 crore.
Ashok Leyland Q2 sales rise 32%
The company sold 64,677 commercial vehicles this quarter, a solid 32% jump over last year.
Medium and heavy trucks led the charge with a standout 44% growth, outpacing the industry average. Light commercial vehicles also saw steady gains.
Ashok Leyland grew its domestic truck market share to 31.5%, expanded exports by 7%, and rolled out new models across tipper, bus, and haulage segments, keeping its momentum strong on all fronts.