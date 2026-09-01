Ashok Soota sells stake to back Happiest Health and SCAN

Soota is selling half of his 44% stake for ₹1,330 crore as part of the deal, so he is not leaving because of worries about AI or tech changes.

The new merged company will be a ₹7,000-crore revenue, 19,000-employee IT company and employ 19,000 people, making it India's 13th-largest IT firm.

ITC Ltd. will own most of it (73.4%), Soota keeps a smaller piece (7.6%), and public investors hold the rest.

Happiest Minds shares would be valued at ₹405 for the swap, implying a value of about ₹1,312 for each ITC Infotech share.

The new team is aiming for $1 billion in revenue by March 2028, pretty ambitious.