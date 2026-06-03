Ashwani Bhatia named Niva Bupa chairman, Milind Barve stepped down Business Jun 03, 2026

Niva Bupa Health Insurance just named Ashwani Bhatia as its new chairman starting June 3, 2026.

He takes over from Milind Barve, who stepped down the day before due to health concerns.

The company confirmed that Bhatia is not debarred from holding a directorship, and his appointment remains subject to shareholder and IRDAI approval.