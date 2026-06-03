Ashwani Bhatia named Niva Bupa chairman, Milind Barve stepped down
Business
Niva Bupa Health Insurance just named Ashwani Bhatia as its new chairman starting June 3, 2026.
He takes over from Milind Barve, who stepped down the day before due to health concerns.
The company confirmed that Bhatia is not debarred from holding a directorship, and his appointment remains subject to shareholder and IRDAI approval.
Bhatia's appointment pending shareholder IRDAI approval
Bhatia's appointment still needs a thumbs up from shareholders and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).
Barve's exit marks a big leadership shift for the company, as he focuses on his health while Bhatia gears up to guide Niva Bupa into its next chapter.