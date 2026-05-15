Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav kick off Sahasra Semiconductor in Rajasthan

India aims to design AI chips

Vaishnaw credited big moves like the India Semiconductor Mission and PLI schemes for getting things rolling, calling this new plant a significant milestone for India's tech future.

Rajasthan is not just hosting factories: it is seeing massive investments, thousands of new jobs, and even upgrades to its rail network to help ship chips worldwide.

With more projects like this, India is aiming to design next-generation AI chips and rely less on imports.