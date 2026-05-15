Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav kick off Sahasra Semiconductor in Rajasthan
Business
Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bhupender Yadav just kicked off the Sahasra Semiconductor facility in Rajasthan (virtually).
This event involved several industrial projects worth over ₹400 crore, including the Sahasra Semiconductor facility.
India aims to design AI chips
Vaishnaw credited big moves like the India Semiconductor Mission and PLI schemes for getting things rolling, calling this new plant a significant milestone for India's tech future.
Rajasthan is not just hosting factories: it is seeing massive investments, thousands of new jobs, and even upgrades to its rail network to help ship chips worldwide.
With more projects like this, India is aiming to design next-generation AI chips and rely less on imports.