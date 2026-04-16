Asian investors poured nearly $25B into AI startups since 2025 Business Apr 16, 2026

Asian investors have poured nearly $25 billion into global AI startups since 2025, a huge jump from the year before.

The buzz is all about scoring big returns from companies like SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic, even though some worry it could be a bubble.

Despite tricky investment structures and high fees, many wealthy families don't want to miss out on the next tech revolution.