Asian investors poured nearly $25B into AI startups since 2025
Business
Asian investors have poured nearly $25 billion into global AI startups since 2025, a huge jump from the year before.
The buzz is all about scoring big returns from companies like SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic, even though some worry it could be a bubble.
Despite tricky investment structures and high fees, many wealthy families don't want to miss out on the next tech revolution.
Homegrown AI firms attract Asian investors
With US startup prices soaring, more Asian investors are turning to homegrown companies like China's DeepRoute. Ai and Singapore's Advance. AI.
These local ventures offer strong potential at more reasonable prices, making them an appealing alternative for those looking to balance risk and reward in the fast-changing AI scene.