Asian markets inch higher as tech meets US Iran talks
Asian stock markets inched higher, mainly thanks to a boost from tech stocks and some cautious optimism ahead of key U.S.-Iran talks.
South Korean shares helped lift the MSCI Asia Pacific index by 0.4%, even with ongoing regional tensions.
President Trump's criticism of Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, a major energy route, added to the backdrop.
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Oil prices also climbed, with Brent crude just under $97 a barrel as everyone waits to see what happens at the U.S.-Iran meeting in Islamabad.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 in the US notched its longest winning streak since October, showing that global markets are watching these developments closely.