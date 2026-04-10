Asian markets inch higher as tech meets US Iran talks

CoreWeave and Meta $21 billion deal

A huge $21 billion deal between CoreWeave and Meta got investors excited about tech, helping offset worries about Middle East tensions.

Oil prices also climbed, with Brent crude just under $97 a barrel as everyone waits to see what happens at the U.S.-Iran meeting in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 in the US notched its longest winning streak since October, showing that global markets are watching these developments closely.