Asian Paints's shares rise 2% on final dividend announcement
Asian Paints saw its shares rise by 2% on Monday, trading at ₹2,569.60 and landing among the top Nifty 50 gainers.
The boost came after company leaders met with investors last week and announced a final dividend of ₹20.55 per share on May 8, set for June 10.
Financial results for April-June quarter
Despite the recent market excitement, Asian Paints had a tougher year financially.
For the April-June 2025 quarter, sales dipped slightly to ₹8,938 crore and net profit dropped to ₹1,081 crore compared to last year's numbers.
Looking at the full year ending March 2025, both total sales and profits were down from what they achieved in 2024—showing that even big brands hit rough patches sometimes.