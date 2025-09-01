Asian Paints's shares rise 2% on final dividend announcement

Financial results for April-June quarter

Despite the recent market excitement, Asian Paints had a tougher year financially.

For the April-June 2025 quarter, sales dipped slightly to ₹8,938 crore and net profit dropped to ₹1,081 crore compared to last year's numbers.

Looking at the full year ending March 2025, both total sales and profits were down from what they achieved in 2024—showing that even big brands hit rough patches sometimes.