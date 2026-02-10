Asian stocks hit record high, MSCI index peaks
Business
Asian stock markets just reached record levels, fueled by a strong comeback in US tech stocks.
Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped over 1% to a fresh peak, with South Korea and Australia also seeing solid gains.
This surge pushed the MSCI Asia Pacific Index to its highest point ever, following the S&P 500's near-record close on Monday.
Investors await US economic data for rate move insights
Investors are feeling more upbeat as worries about recent AI-related selloffs fade.
All eyes are now on upcoming US economic data—like jobs numbers and inflation stats—which could shape future interest rate moves by the Federal Reserve.
Meanwhile, Alphabet (Google's parent company) is raising $20 billion through bonds, showing big tech is still attracting confidence.