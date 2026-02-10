Asian stocks hit record high, MSCI index peaks Business Feb 10, 2026

Asian stock markets just reached record levels, fueled by a strong comeback in US tech stocks.

Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped over 1% to a fresh peak, with South Korea and Australia also seeing solid gains.

This surge pushed the MSCI Asia Pacific Index to its highest point ever, following the S&P 500's near-record close on Monday.