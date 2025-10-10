Asian stocks mixed as Samsung's AI buzz lifts Seoul
Asian stocks had a mixed Friday: Seoul jumped over 1% thanks to Samsung's AI chip buzz, but Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Shanghai all slipped.
The mood? Excitement over big AI investments is running up against fears that tech stocks might be getting too pricey.
Why it matters: Tech hype meets caution
If you're following global trends, this is a classic case of hype vs. caution.
The AI boom is making some investors bold, but others are nervous about a possible tech bubble.
Add in the ongoing US government shutdown (expected to enter its third week in 2025) and record gold prices, and you get a market that's both hopeful and on edge.
It's a reminder: big tech moves can mean big swings—so staying informed matters.
More on the story: AI buzz in Asia
AI chip deals are fueling optimism, especially in Seoul, but most Asian markets are feeling the pressure from Wall Street's recent dip and worries that tech rallies have gone too far.
The US political standoff, including debates over healthcare subsidies, is contributing to unease in the markets.