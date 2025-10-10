Canara HSBC Life Insurance's IPO is open: Should you apply

Canara HSBC Life Insurance is a joint venture between Canara Bank (51%), HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings (26%), and PNB (23%). They offer a mix of individual and group life insurance products, making them a familiar name in India's insurance space.

Strong financials and solvency ratio

As of June 2025, the company managed ₹43,639.5 crore in assets and had a strong solvency ratio of 200.42%.

Profits grew at a healthy 13.26% annual rate from FY23 to FY25, and its Embedded Value jumped from ₹4,272 crore to ₹6,111 crore over the same period.

The IPO is split: 50% for institutional buyers, 35% for retail, and 15% for others.