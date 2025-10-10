Canara HSBC Life Insurance's IPO is open: Should you apply
Canara HSBC Life Insurance's ₹2,517.5 crore IPO is open for subscription till October 14, 2025, with shares priced between ₹100 and ₹106.
This is a full offer-for-sale, with 23.75 crore shares being sold by its promoters: Canara Bank, HSBC Insurance Asia-Pacific Holdings, and Punjab National Bank.
A joint venture with strong backing
Canara HSBC Life Insurance is a joint venture between Canara Bank (51%), HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings (26%), and PNB (23%).
They offer a mix of individual and group life insurance products, making them a familiar name in India's insurance space.
Strong financials and solvency ratio
As of June 2025, the company managed ₹43,639.5 crore in assets and had a strong solvency ratio of 200.42%.
Profits grew at a healthy 13.26% annual rate from FY23 to FY25, and its Embedded Value jumped from ₹4,272 crore to ₹6,111 crore over the same period.
The IPO is split: 50% for institutional buyers, 35% for retail, and 15% for others.