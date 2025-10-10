NVIDIA's UAE chip sales are now greenlit by the US

The UAE has promised to invest $1.4 trillion in US projects

As part of the deal, the UAE has promised to invest $1.4 trillion in US projects over the next decade, matching chip shipments on a dollar-for-dollar basis—a move that's all about boosting AI partnerships while keeping China's influence in check.

For now, American firms will run most of the AI infrastructure in the UAE, and local companies still need approval to buy chips directly.

NVIDIA's stock even got a small bump after the news, showing just how much global tech deals like this matter right now.