Asian stocks slip as US market pauses; dollar edges lower
Business
Asian stocks slipped, with Japan and Australia leading the drop, after worries about high prices hit following a pause in the US market rally.
South Korea stood out, though—Samsung Electronics jumped 6%.
Meanwhile, the dollar edged lower after reaching its strongest level since July, and gold stayed under $4,000 even with a small uptick.
Hedge funds are playing it safe right now: JPMorgan
The US market's stumble made investors question if tech stocks are getting too pricey, sparking some bubble fears.
Silver prices shot up to their highest since 1980, and the yen neared its biggest weekly loss in a year.
Hedge funds, according to JPMorgan, are playing it safe right now, taking on less risk as markets stay unpredictable.