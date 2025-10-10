Next Article
India-UK trade deal could offset US tariff impact
Business
India and the UK are close to finalizing a trade deal, expected by July 2026, that could help cushion the impact on Indian exports hit by recent US tariffs.
This agreement is especially important for sectors like textiles and could give India a stronger foothold in the UK—a market that imports $27 billion worth of textiles annually.
Deal to boost electronics, digital services
The deal would scrap duties on a bunch of products, making it easier for Indian goods—like electronics and steel—to compete in the UK.
Big names like Apple have already helped boost India's electronics exports, and this could open more doors.
Plus, the agreement supports India's digital economy goals by making it easier for tech and service companies to work with UK businesses.