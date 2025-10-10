NPS, APY cross ₹16 lakh crore in assets: PFRDA
India's main pension schemes—National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY)—just crossed a massive ₹16 lakh crore in assets.
Announced by the PFRDA (the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, which manages these plans), this milestone shows how much retirement saving has grown since NPS started in 2004 and APY in 2015.
Together, they now support over nine crore people planning for their future.
What's next for pensions?
To make pensions more flexible and accessible, PFRDA is rolling out a Multiple Scheme Framework from October 1, 2025, giving users more ways to invest.
They're also working to bring gig workers, farmers, MSME workers, and self-help groups into the fold, plus considering changes like graded payouts and flexible annuities to make retirement benefits more user-friendly.