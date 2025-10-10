NPS, APY cross ₹16 lakh crore in assets: PFRDA Business Oct 10, 2025

India's main pension schemes—National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY)—just crossed a massive ₹16 lakh crore in assets.

Announced by the PFRDA (the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, which manages these plans), this milestone shows how much retirement saving has grown since NPS started in 2004 and APY in 2015.

Together, they now support over nine crore people planning for their future.