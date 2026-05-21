Asian stocks rebound as MSCI rises 2.2% and oil slides
Asian stocks finally snapped a losing streak on Wednesday, with MSCI's regional equities gage up 2.2%.
South Korea's market led the charge, jumping 5.8%, while Samsung Electronics and SoftBank Group were separate standout gainers in Asia.
Meanwhile, US futures slipped 0.5% as investors kept an eye on Federal Reserve rate decisions and financial risks.
Crude oil dropped 5.6% on Wednesday and later edged up to near $106 a barrel: good news for inflation worries.
Samsung up after tentative union deal
Samsung soared 7% to a record high after reaching a tentative deal with its labor union, dodging strike drama for now.
SoftBank Group surged up to 20%, and markets in Japan and Australia were also in the green.
Over in the US chip stocks helped lift the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 by around 1% to 1.7%, but NVIDIA shares dipped slightly even after strong earnings, showing investors are still playing it safe until they get more clarity on interest rates and global risks.