AstraZeneca, BMS discuss $400B pharma mega-deal
What's the story
British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is said to be in talks with US rival Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) for a possible merger. The Financial Times reported that if the deal goes through, it would create one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies with an estimated combined value of nearly $400 billion. The companies have been discussing this potential tie-up over the past few months.
Industry impact
Proposed merger could reshape pharmaceutical industry
The proposed merger between AstraZeneca and BMS could significantly reshape the global pharmaceutical industry.
Both companies have been major players in the market, with a strong focus on cancer treatments and other therapeutic areas.
The combined entity would likely have a vast portfolio of drugs, research capabilities, and market reach, making it one of the largest pharmaceutical groups in history.
Financial growth
AstraZeneca's recent financial performance
Under Pascal Soriot's leadership as CEO, AstraZeneca has seen its share price more than quadruple over the past 14 years.
The company's second-quarter results for 2026 showed a strong demand for cancer and rare disease drugs, which continue to drive growth.
Cancer treatments alone accounted for nearly half of the total sales in 2025 at about $25 billion, followed by cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism treatments worth around $12 billion.