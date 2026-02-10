AstraZeneca's Imfinzi gets nod for treating advanced endometrial cancer
Imfinzi, a cancer drug from AstraZeneca, just got the green light from India's drug regulator (CDSCO) to treat advanced endometrial cancer.
This approval, announced on February 10, 2026, authorizes import for sale and distribution of Imfinzi for this indication in India, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals, if any—following its earlier OK for stomach cancers.
How is Imfinzi used?
For those with tough-to-treat or recurring endometrial cancer (especially if they have dMMR tumors), Imfinzi is given with standard chemo every three weeks.
After that, patients get a solo dose every four weeks until progressive disease or for a period of 24 months.
What do studies say?
In a big international trial (DUO-E), adding Imfinzi to chemo helped patients live longer without their disease getting worse.
In fact, the risk of things getting worse or dying dropped by 58% for certain patients when Imfinzi was part of the mix.