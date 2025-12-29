At $5 trillion, India's household gold worth more than GDP

India's love for gold has reached a new high, with the country's household gold reserves possibly surpassing the $5 trillion mark. This is largely due to the recent spike in global gold prices, which hit record highs above $4,500 per ounce. A Morgan Stanley report from October 2024 estimated that Indian households hold around 34,600 tons of gold. At last week's record high of $4,550 per ounce, that translates to more than $5 trillion in household wealth.

Economic impact India's gold reserves surpass GDP The value of India's household gold reserves now exceeds the country's GDP, which is around $4.1 trillion according to the International Monetary Fund. This stark contrast highlights the cultural and economic significance of gold in India, even as it races toward becoming the world's third-largest economy. "It is a striking statistic that invites deeper reflection rather than a literal comparison," Dr. Manoranjan Sharma, Chief Economist at Infomerics Valuation and Ratings told ET Markets.

Cultural significance Gold's role in India's economy Sharma emphasized the unique position of gold and the US dollar as global safe-haven assets for nearly eight decades. He said, "In periods of heightened global or domestic uncertainty—wars, financial crises, inflationary episodes, or geopolitical stress—investors and households instinctively gravitate toward these two stores of value." Despite its economic implications, gold remains a deeply embedded social institution in India.

Economic implications Gold's impact on India's economy and policy challenges Sharma noted that large imports of gold affect the current account deficit, influence exchange rates, and constrain monetary policy transmission. He also highlighted gold's dual role as a shadow financial system—providing liquidity through gold loans when formal credit access is limited. Policymakers have tried to shift household savings toward financial alternatives such as gold ETFs, sovereign gold bonds, and digital gold over the past two decades with limited success due to tradition, tangibility, and trust in physical gold.