Atanu Chakraborty resigns as HDFC Bank chair citing governance incongruence Business Mar 30, 2026

Atanu Chakraborty has resigned as HDFC Bank's chairman, saying there's been a growing "incongruence" in governance values over the past two years.

He didn't point to any one incident, but felt the bank's ethics and his own just weren't lining up anymore.

During his tenure, he had a front-row seat to major moves such as the merger with HDFC Ltd. and the monetisation of Credila, which strengthened the balance sheet and aligned the bank with regulatory expectations.