ATF prices rise over 5%, Indian carriers rethink schedules
Business
If you've noticed fewer flight options lately, here's why:
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices shot up by over 5% in September 2026, reaching ₹121.28 per liter, up from ₹115 just a month earlier.
Since fuel makes up almost half of airline costs, this jump has hit Indian carriers hard and pushed them to rethink their schedules.
Indian government rolls ₹10,000cr fuel fund
IndiGo has trimmed its flights from Delhi-NCR's Hindon terminal, now flying less often to Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi.
Air India also cut back, reducing some routes by as much as 22%.
To help out, the government rolled out a ₹10,000 crore fund aiming to keep fuel costs in check, but for now, travelers may have to deal with fewer choices until things stabilize.