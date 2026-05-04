Ather Energy posts ₹1,175cr revenue in Q4, losses down 57%
What's the story
Ather Energy has posted a revenue of over ₹1,100 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26. The impressive growth comes on the back of increased sales of its electric scooters and a booming demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in India. The company has also managed to cut its losses by 57%, highlighting an overall improvement in its financial health. Ather's revenue from operations surged to ₹1,175 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹676 crore in Q4 FY25.
Business strategy
Revenue growth driven by strategic initiatives, expansion plans
Ather Energy's revenue growth can be credited to its strategic initiatives and expansion plans. The company has been focusing on increasing its production capacity and expanding its distribution network across India. During the fourth quarter, it sold around 79,251 electric vehicles. For the full fiscal year FY26, the company saw operating revenue surge 63% year-on-year. Simultaneously, it significantly improved its bottom line, narrowing losses by nearly 37% to ₹517 crore from ₹817 crore the previous year.