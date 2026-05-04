During the fourth quarter, it sold around 79,251 electric vehicles

Ather Energy posts ₹1,175cr revenue in Q4, losses down 57%

By Mudit Dube 12:32 pm May 04, 202612:32 pm

What's the story

Ather Energy has posted a revenue of over ₹1,100 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26. The impressive growth comes on the back of increased sales of its electric scooters and a booming demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in India. The company has also managed to cut its losses by 57%, highlighting an overall improvement in its financial health. Ather's revenue from operations surged to ₹1,175 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹676 crore in Q4 FY25.