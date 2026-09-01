Ather Energy shares surge nearly 130% in 2026 rally
Business
Ather Energy, India's electric two-wheeler maker, just pulled off a nearly 130% jump in its stock price so far in 2026, even as big names like Tesla and BYD lost ground.
While global EV stocks dipped slightly, Ather is clearly bucking the trend and grabbing attention.
BlackRock Global Funds buys Ather stake
Global investors are taking notice: BlackRock Global Funds recently picked up a stake, thanks to India's strong push for electric vehicles.
Since its IPO last year, Ather's stock has shot up 440%, making it the top performer among major new listings.
With fresh products like the Konarc e-scooter and tech upgrades on the way, analysts are optimistic: all 14 tracked by Bloomberg say buy, and some expect another 22% rise soon.