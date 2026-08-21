Atomberg files IPO papers for ₹450cr fresh issue

Atomberg Technologies has revealed its plans for the funds raised from the IPO.

The company intends to use ₹90 crore of the fresh issue proceeds to repay or prepay certain borrowings.

Another ₹150 crore has been earmarked for brand-building initiatives and performance marketing, while ₹100 crore will go toward research and development (R&D).

The remaining ₹110 crore will be used for general corporate purposes.