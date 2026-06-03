Aurobindo Pharma opens Theranym Biologics manufacturing arm in Borapatla, Telangana
Business
Aurobindo Pharma just launched TheraNym, its new biologics manufacturing arm, in Borapatla, Telangana.
The facility was opened on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 and is all about meeting the rising demand for advanced medicines made from living cells.
MSD anchor customer to boost supplies
TheraNym comes packed with high-tech gear, including massive bioreactors and labs that meet global standards.
Pharma giant MSD is its anchor customer, using the site to boost medicine supplies both in India and worldwide.
As Aurobindo's Biologics CEO Satakarni Makkapati put it, this marks a big step toward making cutting-edge therapies more affordable and accessible.