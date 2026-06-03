Aurobindo Pharma opens TheraNym biologics site near Hyderabad with MSD

TheraNym features 15,000L bioreactors and labs

TheraNym is packed with high-tech gear: think 15,000-liter bioreactors, advanced processing suites, and labs that meet global standards.

CEO Satakarni Makkapati called it a "TheraNym represents a defining moment in large-scale biologics manufacturing in India and a proud milestone for Aurobindo Pharma. Designed and built to the highest international standards, the facility is positioned to serve the supply chains of leading global pharmaceutical companies."

With MSD on board, the company hopes to keep up a steady supply of these essential treatments as demand rises.