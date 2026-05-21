Aurobindo Pharma posts ₹921cr Q4 FY2026 profit, revenue rises 5.6%
Business
Aurobindo Pharma wrapped up the fourth quarter of FY2026 with a modest 2% profit bump, reaching ₹921 crore (up from ₹903 crore last year).
Revenue also climbed 5.6% to ₹8,853 crore this quarter.
For the whole year, profits held steady at ₹3,503 crore while total revenue grew by 6.1% to ₹33,653 crore.
Aurobindo vice chairman credits tight operations
Vice Chairman K Nithyananda Reddy credits the company's solid results to tight operations and smart execution.
He highlighted ongoing investments in capacity expansion and the stabilization of recently-commercialised facilities as key for future growth.
While US sales dipped by 13%, strong gains in Europe (up 30%) helped balance things out, showing how Aurobindo is adapting across markets.