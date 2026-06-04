Australia wants Meta Google and TikTok to pay local publishers
Australia wants big platforms like Meta, Google, and TikTok to pay local news publishers when their articles are shared on social media.
If they don't strike deals with publishers, these companies could face a compulsory levy of 2.25% on their Australian revenue.
The move is part of a wider effort to make tech giants contribute more fairly to journalism.
Meta 'grossly unfair' while Australia defends
Meta isn't happy about it, calling the proposal "grossly unfair." It argues it won't actually help create a sustainable news industry and says it targets some foreign companies while letting others off the hook.
Meanwhile, Australia's prime minister insists the law is needed so journalism gets paid for and isn't exploited by huge multinationals.
The draft will likely hit Parliament later this year.