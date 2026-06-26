Australian fintech Airwallex raises $320 million at $11 billion valuation
Australian fintech Airwallex has snagged $320 million in new funding, bumping its valuation up to $11 billion, a nearly 38% increase since its previous financing in late 2025.
The round was led by big venture capital names such as Addition, T. Rowe Price, and Hummingbird.
With this, Airwallex's total fundraising has hit $1.8 billion as of June 2026.
Airwallex revenue up 74% to $1.3B
The company is on a serious growth streak: in March, annualized revenue hit $1.3 billion (up 74%) and transaction volume more than doubled to $287 billion.
They're putting the fresh funds toward expanding globally and building out AI-powered tools, including automated bookkeeping for businesses and a new digital wallet for consumers.
Plus, after acquiring Paynuri in South Korea, Airwallex now holds over 85 licenses worldwide and supports more than 676,000 businesses from its bases in San Francisco and Singapore.