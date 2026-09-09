Australian NEXTDC set to raise A$1.1 billion via convertible notes

NEXTDC, one of Australia's data center operators, is set to raise A$1.1 billion (US$795.63 million) by selling convertible notes.

This is its third fundraising in just over four months, with the proceeds to be used for the ongoing expansion of the local data center pipeline, the cost of the capped call transactions, transaction costs, and the remainder for general corporate use.

The notes mature in 2031, with a chance for investors to cash out early in 2029.