Australian team visits Bengaluru, advances India space technology collaboration
Australia and India are getting serious about working together in space.
A 12-member Australian team just visited Bengaluru Space Expo 2026 to talk partnerships in areas like earth observation, space biology, electric propulsion, and AI.
Nathan Davis, Trade and Investment Commissioner, Austrade, India, summed it up: the goal is to blend Australia's tech strengths with India's fast-growing space scene.
Australian groups form India space partnerships
Australian company LatConnect 60 is entering into an agreement under which its satellite mission will access NewSpace India Limited's ground stations in India for mission operations and data downlink requirements.
The University of Western Australia intends to collaborate with the Space Industry Association of India through the university's Global Engagement Alliance for education, research, and industry engagement and the exchange of expertise and opportunities.
Plus, Space Angel Group is working with India's Inbound Aerospace on recovering Inbound's autonomous, reusable capsule and returned microgravity payloads, and with Red Balloon Aerospace on the return of spacecraft and resources obtained from asteroids and other celestial bodies.