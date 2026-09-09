Australian team visits Bengaluru, advances India space technology collaboration

Australian company LatConnect 60 is entering into an agreement under which its satellite mission will access NewSpace India Limited's ground stations in India for mission operations and data downlink requirements.

The University of Western Australia intends to collaborate with the Space Industry Association of India through the university's Global Engagement Alliance for education, research, and industry engagement and the exchange of expertise and opportunities.

Plus, Space Angel Group is working with India's Inbound Aerospace on recovering Inbound's autonomous, reusable capsule and returned microgravity payloads, and with Red Balloon Aerospace on the return of spacecraft and resources obtained from asteroids and other celestial bodies.