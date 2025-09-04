Next Article
Australian woman scripting bank's chatbot gets laid off
Kathryn Sullivan, who spent 25 years at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), was laid off in July after the bank ramped up its use of AI.
The twist? Her own work writing scripts for CBA's chatbot, Bumblebee, ended up automating her role and making her redundant.
Sullivan calls for rules to protect workers
Speaking at an AI event in Canberra, Sullivan said she was shocked to be let go after so long—she expected to be moved, not cut.
She's urging for rules that protect workers from being replaced by AI, pointing out that tech progress shouldn't leave people behind: "I thought I would be redeployed not made redundant."