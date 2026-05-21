Australia's unemployment rises to 4.5% in April after job losses

Full-time roles drop, RBA hikes unlikely

Most of these job losses came from full-time positions, down by 10,700 after a strong hiring month in March.

With fewer jobs and more competition for them, things are getting tougher for job seekers.

This weak labor data also makes it less likely that the Reserve Bank will hike interest rates again soon (it has already raised them three times this year to fight inflation).

Plus, fewer job ads and slower business hiring hint that Australia's economy is cooling off right now.