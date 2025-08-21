Avendus Spark's error trade sends Clean Science stock plummeting

Because of a punching error, about six crore shares (56% of the company) were traded instead of the intended 2.5 crore (24%). This massive goof briefly made Clean Science one of the most active stocks on the market, with trades worth around ₹65.4 billion ($749 million). The price dipped hard but managed to recover most losses by closing time.

Avendus quickly bought back extra shares

Clean Science clarified that only the approved stake was really meant to be sold by promoters Ashok and Krishna Boob.

Avendus Spark quickly bought back those extra shares and promised to fix things right away.

Meanwhile, there's buzz that Mizuho Financial Group is close to buying a majority stake in Avendus Capital—so it's been quite an eventful week for them!