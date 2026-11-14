AWS CEO Matt Garman calls space AI data centers impractical
Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman isn't sold on the idea of building AI data centers in space.
On a recent podcast with tech journalist Alex Heath, he called the concept "economically and physically impractical," pointing out that it's just too expensive and energy-hungry to make sense right now.
Amazon expanding US data centers
Instead, Garman says Amazon is putting its efforts into expanding data centers here in the US especially in Northern Virginia and Texas.
He brushed off concerns about water use at these sites, saying earth-based solutions are simply more sustainable and efficient than shooting servers into orbit.