AWS invests $50B in OpenAI and $8B in Anthropic
Business
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is going all-in on AI, investing a massive $50 billion in OpenAI and another $8 billion in Anthropic.
AWS CEO Matt Garman explained at the HumanX conference that this move is about teaming up with top AI players while still competing hard, especially since Microsoft's already working with these companies' models.
AWS introduces model routing for users
AWS isn't just investing; it's also building its own AI tools and adding more model choices for users.
Its new "model routing" lets you pick the best AI for your task, making things smoother and more cost-effective.
Garman summed it up: We believe in collaboration and competition coexisting.