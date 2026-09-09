Axis Bank, J.P. Morgan outline AI at Global Fintech Fest
At the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, Axis Bank and J.P. Morgan shared how AI is changing the way banks work.
Axis Bank is experimenting with AI and its customer data to move toward highly personalized banking; it has data on 45 crore Indians and handle a whopping 3,500 UPI transactions per second.
J.P. Morgan, on the other hand, is deploying AI across the bank for things like trade analysis, fraud detection, customer service, and staying on top of regulations.
Amitabh Chaudhry, Christine Tan urge oversight
Axis Bank MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry explained that AI can help banks move from just reacting to problems to actually predicting what customers need, almost like your bank knows what you want before you ask.
But he also pointed out that big banks with more data could pull ahead of smaller ones.
Christine Tan from J.P. Morgan gave a real-world example: reviewing trade documents now takes less than 1 hour instead of 9.
Both leaders agreed that as AI becomes more important in finance, strong rules and oversight are key to keeping things safe for everyone.