Axis Bank, J.P. Morgan outline AI at Global Fintech Fest

At the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, Axis Bank and J.P. Morgan shared how AI is changing the way banks work.

Axis Bank is experimenting with AI and its customer data to move toward highly personalized banking; it has data on 45 crore Indians and handle a whopping 3,500 UPI transactions per second.

J.P. Morgan, on the other hand, is deploying AI across the bank for things like trade analysis, fraud detection, customer service, and staying on top of regulations.