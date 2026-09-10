Axis Bank opened about 400 branches despite 3% staff drop

Axis Bank wants to grow bigger without adding a bunch of new employees. Instead, it is leaning on artificial intelligence (AI), tech upgrades, and shifting current staff around.

CEO Amitabh Chaudhry says AI will help it get more done and open new branches while keeping the team size steady.

In fact, it opened about 400 branches in fiscal 2026 even as its employee count dropped by 3%, finishing March with just over 101,000 staff.