Axis Bank says India's economy could hit 7.5% growth in FY27

Axis Bank's Chief Economist, Neelkanth Mishra, is feeling upbeat about India's future—he expects the economy to grow by 7.5% in 2026-27. He credits this optimism to "easing headwinds," saying, "we can run the economy above trend for a while." Even with some bumps in previous years, India's growth has held up well.

Quick catch-up: What's been going on? In FY25, India managed a solid 6.5% growth despite tighter budgets and slower credit growth.

The next year saw the fiscal deficit shrink from 4.8% to 4.4%, even after tax cuts—a sign of steady financial discipline.

What's next? For FY27, the fiscal deficit is expected to drop further to 4.2%, helped by a bounce-back in credit growth and friendlier monetary policy.

Mishra compared this shift to airplane headwinds dropping from 250km/h to just 100km/h—making for smoother sailing ahead.