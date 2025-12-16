Tesla shareholders just approved Elon Musk's $1 trillion pay deal

To unlock these rewards, Musk needs to hit some huge targets: deliver a total of 20 million Teslas, roll out a million robotaxis and a million humanoid robots, get 10 million people using Full Self-Driving subscriptions, and reach $400 billion in adjusted earnings across four quarters.

How big is this compared to other CEOs?

Musk's potential payout leaves other top CEOs in the dust.

Even partial achievement could bring him $900 billion over 10 years (about $90 million per year), but getting the full amount would mean Tesla hitting an almost unreal $8.5 trillion market cap—way beyond what any CEO made in 2024.