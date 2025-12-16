Pune entrepreneur Nikita Vora empowers 10K+ women entrepreneurs
Nikita Vora, an entrepreneur from Pune, is helping over 10,000 women build their businesses through her initiative, SHELeadsIndia.
Drawing on her IIM Ahmedabad background and early sales experience in her family business, she's making digital skills accessible for women across India.
How SHELeadsIndia started
After working in digital marketing and seeing its impact, Vora launched a free webinar during the COVID-19 lockdown in April 2020.
The strong response inspired her to start SHELeadsIndia with more than 150 participants.
Helping women level up with digital tools
SHELeadsIndia focuses on boosting the number of women entrepreneurs—currently just 14% in India—by teaching practical skills like building websites, using LinkedIn for leads, automating Instagram, and leveraging AI content strategies.
Vora also runs weekly masterclasses and aims to scale up the program by 2026.