Pune entrepreneur Nikita Vora empowers 10K+ women entrepreneurs

After working in digital marketing and seeing its impact, Vora launched a free webinar during the COVID-19 lockdown in April 2020. The strong response inspired her to start SHELeadsIndia with more than 150 participants.

Helping women level up with digital tools

SHELeadsIndia focuses on boosting the number of women entrepreneurs—currently just 14% in India—by teaching practical skills like building websites, using LinkedIn for leads, automating Instagram, and leveraging AI content strategies.

Vora also runs weekly masterclasses and aims to scale up the program by 2026.