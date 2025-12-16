Wealth Mutual Fund rolls out a new gold ETF

This ETF invests in high-purity (99.5%+) physical gold that meets global standards. The New Fund Offer opens Tuesday and runs till December 22. You can start with ₹5,000, there are no entry or exit charges, and Rouhak Shah is managing the fund.

Why consider this over physical gold?

With this Gold ETF, you get real-time pricing, easy buying/selling during market hours, and a low expense ratio—plus you skip the hassle of storage or making charges.

It's a flexible way to tap into gold's value without the usual drawbacks of owning it physically.