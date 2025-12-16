Wealth Mutual Fund rolls out a new gold ETF
Wealth Company Mutual Fund (from the Pantomath Group) just launched an open-ended Gold ETF, letting you invest in gold without actually buying the metal.
The fund tracks domestic gold prices (before expenses) and will be available on both BSE and NSE.
What's inside: Key details
This ETF invests in high-purity (99.5%+) physical gold that meets global standards.
The New Fund Offer opens Tuesday and runs till December 22.
You can start with ₹5,000, there are no entry or exit charges, and Rouhak Shah is managing the fund.
Why consider this over physical gold?
With this Gold ETF, you get real-time pricing, easy buying/selling during market hours, and a low expense ratio—plus you skip the hassle of storage or making charges.
It's a flexible way to tap into gold's value without the usual drawbacks of owning it physically.