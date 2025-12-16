India's private sector growth slows to 10-month low in December

India's private sector activity witnessed a major slowdown in December, marking its weakest growth in 10 months. The decline was primarily due to a dip in new orders, affecting both manufacturing and services sectors. Despite the economy still being in expansionary territory, the slowdown and a nearly stagnant job market indicate that domestic demand is cooling down. This has resulted in an overall decline from the highs seen earlier this year.

PMI decline PMI drops to 58.9, indicating softer activity The HSBC Flash India Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a key indicator of private sector activity, fell to 58.9 in December from November's reading of 59.7. The latest figure is still well above the neutral mark of 50 that separates growth from contraction but indicates softer activity since February. The slowdown was due to weaker growth in new orders, a key demand indicator, despite new export business reaching a three-month high on demand from the US, UK and Middle East.

Sector slowdown Goods-producing sector experiences slowest growth in 2 years The slowdown was most pronounced in the goods-producing sector, which saw its health improve at the slowest rate in two years. The Manufacturing PMI fell to 55.7 from November's 56.6 while the services activity index also dipped to 59.1 from last month's reading of 59.8. Despite an expansion in output, employment generation stalled at its weakest level since early-2024 with companies reporting current workforce numbers were sufficient for their workloads leaving staffing levels broadly unchanged.