Baanganga Gold and Diamond seeks up to 720cr IPO

Baanganga Gold and Diamond (I) Ltd. just filed for an IPO, aiming to raise up to ₹720 crore. The plan includes a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹540 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to ₹180 crore.

If you're into jewelry, you might know them: they supply big names like Joyalukkas India and Kalyan Jewellers, run three factories in Mumbai, and export to seven countries.