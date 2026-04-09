Bain and Flipkart report projects India e-retail $170-180B by 2030
Business
India's online shopping scene is booming. According to a new report from Bain & Company and Flipkart, the country's e-retail market is expected to jump from $65 billion to $66 billion in 2025 to a massive $170 billion to $180 billion by 2030.
This surge comes as more people shop online and spend more per shopper.
India outpaces China in quick-commerce
India now leads globally in quick-commerce, think super-fast deliveries, which already make up 16% to 17% of all e-retail sales here, outpacing even China.
Gen Z shoppers are making their mark too, accounting for nearly half of all new orders.
Plus, Tier II plus cities contributed about half of incremental online orders in 2025, showing just how much digital shopping is spreading across the country.