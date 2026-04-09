Bain and Flipkart report projects India e-retail $170-180B by 2030

India outpaces China in quick-commerce

India now leads globally in quick-commerce, think super-fast deliveries, which already make up 16% to 17% of all e-retail sales here, outpacing even China.

Gen Z shoppers are making their mark too, accounting for nearly half of all new orders.

Plus, Tier II plus cities contributed about half of incremental online orders in 2025, showing just how much digital shopping is spreading across the country.