Bain report: 80% of AI pricing vendors choose capacity models
Business
A new Bain & Company report says capacity-based pricing is emerging as the preferred model, with around 80% of vendors introducing AI pricing choosing capacity models.
Out of about 200 companies analyzed, about 80% of vendors introducing AI pricing are choosing capacity models, so customers commit to a fixed amount of AI usage for a set period, budgets stay predictable and vendors get steady income.
Hybrid offerings favor output-based pricing
With capacity-based pricing, you pay for what you plan to use over a certain period, even if you don't use it all (no refunds or rollovers).
Hybrid options are also catching on: over half go with output-based pricing; some charge based on effort or outcomes; but outcome-based plans remain rare since measuring results is tricky.