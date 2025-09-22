Bajaj Auto announes extra benefits alongisde GST reduction on motorcycles

Bajaj Auto 's shares surged by 2% on Friday after the company announced additional customer benefits on motorcycles under 350cc. The move comes in light of the new Goods and Services Tax ( GST ) rates (18% down from 28%) coming into effect. The Pune-based automotive giant confirmed that it would fully pass on the 10% tax reduction to its customers, thereby reducing prices on models like the Pulsar NS125 ABS and Pulsar N160 USD.

Special offer 'Festive Hattrick Offer' on select models Along with the price reductions, Bajaj Auto has also launched its 'Festive Hattrick Offer.' The deal includes 50% financing options, no processing fees, and complimentary insurance. For instance, the price of Pulsar NS125 ABS in New Delhi will be slashed by ₹12,206 while Pulsar N160 USD will see a reduction of ₹15,759. This is one of Bajaj Auto's biggest festive offers yet, covering specific models like the Pulsar NS125 ABS and Pulsar N160 USD.

Enhanced value Pulsar buyers to gain 1.5 times the GST benefit Bajaj Auto has said that the new offers are aimed at enhancing the value of ownership during the festive season. "This means that Pulsar buyers now gain 1.5 times the GST benefit, further enhancing the value of ownership during the festive season," said Bajaj Auto in a stock exchange filing. The company's shares closed at ₹9,033 today, gaining 0.7% despite a bearish market led by heavy selling in IT stocks.