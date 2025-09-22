Bajaj Auto announes extra benefits alongisde GST reduction on motorcycles
What's the story
Bajaj Auto's shares surged by 2% on Friday after the company announced additional customer benefits on motorcycles under 350cc. The move comes in light of the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates (18% down from 28%) coming into effect. The Pune-based automotive giant confirmed that it would fully pass on the 10% tax reduction to its customers, thereby reducing prices on models like the Pulsar NS125 ABS and Pulsar N160 USD.
Special offer
'Festive Hattrick Offer' on select models
Along with the price reductions, Bajaj Auto has also launched its 'Festive Hattrick Offer.' The deal includes 50% financing options, no processing fees, and complimentary insurance. For instance, the price of Pulsar NS125 ABS in New Delhi will be slashed by ₹12,206 while Pulsar N160 USD will see a reduction of ₹15,759. This is one of Bajaj Auto's biggest festive offers yet, covering specific models like the Pulsar NS125 ABS and Pulsar N160 USD.
Enhanced value
Pulsar buyers to gain 1.5 times the GST benefit
Bajaj Auto has said that the new offers are aimed at enhancing the value of ownership during the festive season. "This means that Pulsar buyers now gain 1.5 times the GST benefit, further enhancing the value of ownership during the festive season," said Bajaj Auto in a stock exchange filing. The company's shares closed at ₹9,033 today, gaining 0.7% despite a bearish market led by heavy selling in IT stocks.
Financial results
Bajaj Auto's financial performance in Q1 FY26
In the first quarter of FY26, Bajaj Auto reported a 14% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,210.44 crore. Revenue from operations also grew by 10% from the same period last year, reaching ₹13,133.35 crore in Q1FY26. The company's shares have a 52-week low of ₹7,089 and a high of ₹12,774 with a market capitalization of ₹2.56 lakh crore.