Bajaj Auto share price live updates: Weekly performance dips
Bajaj Auto's stock was priced at ₹8,276.5 on July 17, 2025. Over the past week, it dipped slightly by 0.7%, but it's still up 4.28% over three months—showing some resilience.
The stock sees moderate ups and downs compared to the market overall, and the previous trading day's trading saw a solid volume of investor activity.
Bajaj Auto's strong fundamentals
With a massive market cap of ₹2.3 lakh crore and strong earnings per share of ₹262.29, Bajaj Auto looks financially healthy.
Its price-to-earnings ratio sits at 31.65, which investors often watch closely when sizing up growth potential in big-name companies like this one.