Bajaj Auto share price live updates: Weekly performance dips Business Jul 17, 2025

Bajaj Auto's stock was priced at ₹8,276.5 on July 17, 2025. Over the past week, it dipped slightly by 0.7%, but it's still up 4.28% over three months—showing some resilience.

The stock sees moderate ups and downs compared to the market overall, and the previous trading day's trading saw a solid volume of investor activity.